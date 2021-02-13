(Video) Rio Ferdinand speaks pure sense on Liverpool’s difficult season; says no other side could do what Reds are doing

Discussing Liverpool’s season ahead of the impending clash with Leicester City, Rio Ferdinand came to his former rivals’ defence, insisting that a full-strength Reds side would be “challenging City to win the league”.

The former Manchester United star added that he felt no other side could perform as well as Jurgen Klopp’s team have, in consideration of the misfortune suffered this term.

We at the EOTK would have to wholeheartedly agree with the ex-defender, who’s one of the few pundits to acknowledge that our problems this year aren’t systemic or a symptom of poor coaching.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Some actual sense pic.twitter.com/QpdLyzdiPU — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) February 13, 2021