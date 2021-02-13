(Video) Sky Sports studio loves Alisson’s mistake and go berserk after second Leicester goal

Alisson and Ozan Kabak’s mixup saw Liverpool go 2-1 down to Leicester today, just minutes after VAR had helped our opponents to the lead.

We’re largely blaming Ali for this one, as he didn’t shout to Kabak early or loud enough for the Turk to get out of the way.

Neutrals and those in the Sky Sports News studio loved it, of course.

Below, is the viral video of the studio basically celebrating our demise.

It’s a little weird, in all honesty – but it just shows how the country has been waiting for us to fall ever since we reached our peak.

Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist react to Alisson's error that allowed Jamie Vardy to score Leicester's second goal in their 3-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/VPh0OsW5MH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 13, 2021