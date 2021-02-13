(Video) Trent’s delicious outside of the foot pass reminds LFC fans of famous Gerrard assist

Remember Steven Gerrard’s assist for Daniel Sturridge’s goal v Fulham back in the day?

Our legendary midfielder used the outside of his right-boot to curl the ball into the path of our former striker, who finished with aplomb.

And today v Leicester, we almost saw a repeat of the effort thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane.

Our right-back beautifully found Mane, although the no.10 couldn’t quite take the ball in his stride and he didn’t get a shot off.

The pass though undeniably deserved a goal!

 

