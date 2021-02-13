(Video) VAR awards Leicester goal despite it looking like Amartey was a yard offside

This is onside, apparently.

This Leicester goal was awarded offside by the lineo, after Daniel Amartey tried to play the ball, which interfered with Alisson’s judgement of it.

However, VAR changed their minds and decided an invisible Roberto Firmino foot was playing him on.

We’ve had enough of lines being drawn to change outcome of games. We’ve had enough of injuries changing our team every week, and to be honest, we’ve had enough of this season.

But after this equaliser went in, Liverpool have only themselves to blame for the carnage that ensued.