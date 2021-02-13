(Video) Wow: Filthy Firmino assist sees Mo Salah score 17th goal of the season with sublime finish

This was a moment of sheer and utter quality!

With the game poised at 0-0 coming up to the 70th minute, Liverpool went ahead thanks to a goal that oozed class.

Roberto Firmino spun in the box to feed Mo Salah, who finished wonderfully with his left foot – placing the ball into the corner first time.

It reminded us of his goal v Newcastle last season, when Firmino fed him using the same trick!

It seems like Liverpool need to score perfect goals to find the back of the net at the moment, but it’s something Salah, Bobby and co. are capable of…

More of the same, lads.

Roberto Firmino with a contender for assist of the season 😍 Mo Salah's finish was top class too, what a beautiful goal for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/wj0tLvFMH6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021