Carragher issues brilliant riposte to Liverpool dig with cheeky Twitter poem

Jamie Carragher responded to United We Stand editor Andy Mitten’s dig at Liverpool’s expense, in light of recent struggles in the league, with a Twitter poem.

The former Red took aim at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Manchester United’s lack of Champions League football, in the Valentines Day-style riposte.

Roses are red, violets are blue; Ole said United can’t challenge even when they’re in the top two.

No CL & just Thursday nights left, another season of feeling bereft #ValentinesDay https://t.co/qmoNKuSmnB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 14, 2021

We reckon the Sky Sports pundit did a far better job than Mitten here with his reply.

While those writing about the game are right to point out Liverpool’s poor form of late, we have to take issue with the manner of the critique being dished out to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Despite an obviously sizeable injury list, further added yesterday with Ben Davies picking up a knock prior to the club’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester and James Milner doing in his hamstring midgame, key losses have left the Reds with a gaping tactical hole.

The knock-on effect of having Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined for much of the season has had disastrous consequences for our style of play and, ultimately, performances.

It’s not just a matter of losing out on good defenders; we relied on the Dutchman as part of our build-up play, not to mention the pace of our starting centre-half duo, which allowed us to take risks with a high-line.