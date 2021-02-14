Dortmund plan to snatch exciting midfielder from under Liverpool’s noses – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund also credited with interest.

That’s according to Kicker, who claim Jurgen Klopp’s former club are hatching a plan to beat the Reds to the signing of the 23-year-old.

Gladbach are doing pretty well this season, sitting in seventh place, one point behind Dortmund with a game-in-hand, but Neuhaus has impressed with eight goal contributions in 19 appearances thus far.

It looks increasingly likely Gini Wijnaldum will depart Anfield this summer after five glorious years with Liverpool as his contract ends in June and there’s no sign of an extension.

Neuhaus could be seen as a potential replacement for the Dutch maestro, but according to Kicker, Dortmund have set their sights on both the Gladbach star and his manager Marco Rose.

Admittedly, if Die Schwarzgelben are able to bring in the 44-year-old to replace Edin Terzic at the helm, it’d become very difficult to see how Liverpool could compete if Rose wanted Neuhaus to follow him.

That being said, the pulling power of Klopp and the Anfield outfit should never be underestimated and nothing is certain in football.