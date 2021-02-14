Ex-PL striker claims Kabak ‘left high and dry’ after Alisson collision

Former West Ham forward Dean Ashton has expressed his concern over whether Liverpool’s new loan signing, Ozan Kabak, will feature again for Liverpool, after his collision with Alisson Becker led to a late collapse for the Reds against Leicester.

The 20-year-old suffered critique after a moment of miscommunication with the Brazilian precipitated a late collapse for the Reds in their 3-1 defeat to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“Kabak’s your new man but will we ever see him again? It was a tough day for him. I feel for Kabak, he’s been left high and dry,” the ex-Norwich striker told talkSPORT (via HITC). “This was an absolute shambles of a defensive performance in this second half, Klopp was going berserk at his players.”

Having opened the scoring via an excellent bit of link-up play between Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, a contentious VAR call handed the Foxes an equaliser, helping them on to a dramatic comeback with an extra two goals scored in the space of seven minutes.

The critique that followed the Turkey international’s involvement in Jamie Vardy’s goal – largely from reactionary elements of the fanbase on Twitter – seemed somewhat over the top.

Coming up against a high-flying Leicester side without a recognised centre-half partner in defence, the circumstances were already stacked up against the youngster going into the tie.

Realistically, however, we can only really fault the highly-rated defender for failing to track Harvey Barnes’ run for the third goal in an otherwise decent debut for us.