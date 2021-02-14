Fabinho may miss UCL tie and Merseyside derby – Telegraph

Liverpool could be without Fabinho for longer than they’d like, with it being reported that the Brazilian could be set to “miss those next three games”, prior to the 3-1 loss to Leicester, according to The Telegraph.

This means that the midfielder-turned-defender would be sidelined for the Reds’ first-leg clash with RB Leipzig in the Last 16 of the Champions League and the second Merseyside derby of the season.

With the Reds struggling without the influence of Jordan Henderson in midfield, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping for his makeshift centre-back to be available in time to help keep the club’s European hopes alive.

READ MORE: Carragher issues brilliant riposte to Liverpool dig with cheeky Twitter poem

There’s no question that the skipper has performed more than admirably in a role that is, for all intents and purposes, utterly alien to him.

Having Fabinho back in action for the impending Champions League tie would not solve all of our problems, though it would provide a more than welcome-boost and allow Klopp to utilise his captain where the 30-year-old is most needed.

On top of that, the No.3 and Ozan Kabak arguably represent our most ideal starting centre-back duo for the remainder of the season, should Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez not return in time.