Gleison Bremer named Liverpool’s top priority transfer target – report

Torino’s Gleison Bremer has reportedly been identified as Liverpool’s top transfer target come the season end, according to the Mirror.

The 23-year-old had been previously linked with an Anfield switch in the winter window, along with a dozen other supposed targets.

Available for potentially less than £10m – Transfermarkt have the centre-half valued at £5.4m – it would represent a good bit of business on the club’s part, should the Brazilian be deemed a good fit.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have since added Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to the side, however, the latter on loan until the end of the season, in a late attempt to address the mounting centre-back injury crisis.

READ MORE: Crisis is the latest flavour of the month for Liverpool, but let’s not be quick to judge Kabak too – opinion

With the Turk being available for £18m on an option to buy, should Liverpool be interested in attaining his services permanently come the summer, it’s possible that we may not even pursue another defensive signing.

That being said, considering our options at the end of the term would theoretically include Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ben Davies, Kabak, and an extremely injury-prone Joel Matip, the club would be well within their rights to desire a further addition.