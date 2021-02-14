Henry Winter posts heartfelt message of support for Jurgen Klopp

In light of recent harrowing events for Jurgen Klopp, Henry Winter has urged for the German to be given “some slack and some respect”.

The Liverpool manager has faced a great deal of difficulty on the pitch, with his club collecting a string of losses, but off the pitch the boss has had to endure a personal tragedy, without an appropriate amount of time to recover.

Klopp’s brought so much joy and excitement to English football with his passion, energy and the excellence of his #lfc teams. His champions are vulnerable, the title is gone. His mother’s just passed away. Klopp’s allowed to be emotional. He deserves some slack and some respect. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 13, 2021

The former Dortmund coach’s mother, Elisabeth, recently passed away, with Jurgen unable to attend the funeral in Germany due to COVID-19-enforced travel restrictions.

During this difficult time, we can’t even imagine what Klopp’s going through at the moment.

We at the EOTK would encourage fans to keep up their wonderful acts of support for the manager – this is a club that epitomises unity and togetherness.

Ideally, the German would be given time off from press conferences and interviews with Pep Lijnders taking over for the time being.

Should the coach continue to front the club in the meantime, however, we’re hoping that due consideration will continue to be given for his current circumstances.

You’ll have our support, Jurgen, always – a sentiment we’ve no doubt will be shared by the entire fanbase across the globe.