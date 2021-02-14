(Image) Leicester tell Klopp to ‘save his tears for another day’ in tone deaf post

Leicester City have made a bizarre move on social media to celebrate their 3-1 win over Liverpool at the weekend.

In a post on TikTok (here’s a direct link – it’ll probably be deleted soon), the Foxes shared a video of Jamie Vardy and co. capitalising on a mistake involving Alisson and Ozan Kabak, with the caption ‘Save your tears for another day‘ – a reference to a song by The Weeknd.

One of the frames shows manager Jurgen Klopp with his mouth wide open in shock, which looks jarring with the overlaying caption.

While we’re quite sure there was no ill intent on LCFC’s TikTok admin’s side, it’s extremely tone deaf given the game at the King Power Stadium was the Liverpool boss’ first outing since it was made public his mother had passed away and he was unable to attend the funeral in Germany.

If they wanted to take a fair swipe, only a minute or two would have been required to remove the boss from the clip…

Take a look at the image below: