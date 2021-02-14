(Image) Liverpool legend Ian Rush calls for fans to get behind the team

Liverpool are in a form slump, having just lost their third Premier League game on the bounce for the first time in seven years in a 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Some supporters have been quite vocal on social media in their frustrations with performances of late, but club legend Ian Rush has urged fans to get behind the team.

With a caption of ‘Be patient – be kind,’ the former Wales international shared an image, a quote from the man himself, which read ‘A good fan gets behind the team when they’re not winning too.’

Simple and very effective, much like Rush’s playing style back in the day – and Liverpool fans far and wide should heed his message.

