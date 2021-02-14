Liverpool ‘monitoring Raphinha’s progress’ at Leeds – report

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the progress of highly-rated winger Raphinha, according to a report from GOAL.

The Brazilian, who plies his trade for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side, plays predominantly on the right wing.

Having only moved to the West Yorkshire club this season, there are some doubts over whether another move so soon after his switch from Rennes (a stint that also lasted a season) would be realistic.

That being said, one would have to imagine that the pull of a club like Liverpool would be simply too difficult for the 24-year-old to resist, if Liverpool had the interest and the funds to go after the reported target.

Scoring eight goals and assists in his last 10 Premier League games, the forward has hit a rich vein of form for his current side, catapulting the Championship-holders to a mid-table spot.

The potential for a sky-high valuation being sent Liverpool’s way, should the Reds declare interest in the winger, is somewhat likely, however, given that Raphinha’s contract at Elland Road extends to the summer of 2024.

It’s a player we admire here at EOTK, though we acknowledge it’s a transfer that may be off the cards, should we lack the funds to bring in a signing beyond a quality defender, come the season end.