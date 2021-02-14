Liverpool predicted XI v. Leipzig: Klopp has huge defensive call to make as Reds focus on Europe

Liverpool are up against RB Leipzig this week in the Champions League as the Reds travel to Budapest to take on the Germans in a neutral venue, due to COVID-19 regulations.

It appears James Milner will be ruled out of the clash after picking up a hamstring injury against Leicester City over the weekend, leaving Jurgen Klopp with ten injured players in total.

The big question is: will Fabinho be fit to take on Leipzig? And the answer is unclear, with no updates given as of yet since Jurgen Klopp ruled him out of Saturday’s trip to Leicester.

With that being said, here’s how we think Liverpool will line-up against the Bundesliga side…

In goal will be Alisson Becker – even if he continues to drop clangers every week, the Brazilian is our No.1 and that isn’t going to change.

He’ll have a back four of Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, by our reckoning, with there being no update on Fabinho at the time of writing.

But don’t be surprised if Nat Phillips is given the nod, to allow the captain move further up the pitch…

In midfield will have to be Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, unless Klopp fancies throwing Xherdan Shaqiri or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into the mix, with Milner on the side-lines.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino as the Reds continue to await Diogo Jota’s return to fitness.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Kabak, Henderson, Trent, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino