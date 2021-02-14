Maguire insinuates Klopp partly responsible for United’s changed relationship with referees

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has insinuated that Jurgen Klopp, among “other people from other teams”, has helped to turn officials against his club, as reported by the Echo.

The Red Devils succumbed to a 1-1 draw with West Brom today to hand Manchester City a seven point gap at the top of the table, with the Citizens possessing a game-in-hand to extend the distance.

“Ever since other people from other teams spoke about us we’ve had absolutely nothing from the referee or VAR,” the England international said. “At the moment we’re playing without them so we’ve got to make sure we’re not leaving the game in the hands of the referee or the VAR.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had a penalty given in the second-half, after Maguire was brought to ground by Semi Ajayi, though a VAR review overturned Craig Pawson’s decision.

Clearly unhappy with the decisions that he felt had gone against his team, the United skipper claimed that the intervening comments of their rivals had affected the decision-making of the officials during the tie.

It’s worth noting that the Englishman did not specifically mention Klopp by name, though we would imagine that the insinuation was there.

Given the consistently poor standard of officiating in the Premier League, however, it’s more than likely that the 27-year-old’s club was merely the latest to suffer from a potential misapplication of VAR technology.