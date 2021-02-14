Milner injury update issued as Liverpool vice-captain set to miss Leipzig

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update on James Milner after the midfielder was forced off early against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after the game, the boss clarified the vice-captain was taken off because of a hamstring issue.

“Hamstring, I think,” Klopp to the BBC, as per the club’s official site. “That’s what he said. He felt only a little bit but he didn’t want to take the risk, we didn’t want to take the risk, so we took him off.

“We’ll see how it develops, but yeah, hamstring.”

It’s hard to ignore Klopp saying he ‘thinks’ it’s a hamstring injury – but if he’s correct, and he wouldn’t be talking about body parts if he had no idea, Milner will almost certainly miss the game against Leipzig as even a minor strain will rule him out of training this week.

Liverpool are up against the Bundesliga side in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and in their current run of form could do without another injury to add to the list.

In the absence of Milner, Klopp will almost certainly be forced to utilise two of Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips and Ben Davies at the back to ensure Jordan Henderson can anchor the Reds’ midfield.

While Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones will be able to do a job, our form of late has suggested we are in dire need of some added steel in the middle of the park.