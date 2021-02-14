Mo Salah takes to social media to address Liverpool form in rare message to fans

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has taken to Twitter to send a message to Reds supports who are frustrated with the team’s results of late.

The reigning Premier League champions certainly aren’t playing as their title would suggest, but there are several factors as to why that may be.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip’s absence really doesn’t help things, and the voids they’ve left behind affect more than just the defence.

Despite losing three league games on the bounce for the first time in seven years, the overall performances haven’t been that bad, with individual lapses of judgement ultimately costing the Reds.

Salah is the spearhead of Liverpool’s hopes of returning to form, leading the goal-scoring charts with 17 strikes finding the back of the net this season so far.

As such, and given the Egyptian doesn’t take to social media as often as some of his team-mates, supporters online have flooded to his latest tweet in which he promises to ‘fight like champions’:

It’s been a tough period for many reasons. We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end. We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you. pic.twitter.com/gqITQfp1ua — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 14, 2021

Salah is on fire this season and if Liverpool are to regain their fine form, the forward will have a a big hand – or boot – in it.