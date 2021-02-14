(Photo) Liverpool fans hang banners outside Anfield in support of Jurgen Klopp

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Anfield to show Jurgen Klopp just what he means to them, after the German boss has endured a torrid time of late.

The Reds have seen some shocking results in the Premier League recently, but off the pitch our manager has faced an absolute nightmare in his personal life.

Klopp’s mother, Elisabeth, sadly passed away last month and he’s been unable to travel home to attend the funeral, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

So, it’s especially nice to see some local Liverpool fans doing what they can to give the boss something to smile about, even if it’s just a few banners on the railings outside Anfield.

Great work, all involved!

Take a look at the photo below: