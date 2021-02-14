(Video) Harvey Elliott’s bright 30 minute cameo as Liverpool starlet continues to smash it at Blackburn

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is tearing it up in the Championship this season.

It’s unusual for a player of his age to drop down from the Premier League, but it’s also unusual for a loan signing in the second tier to be posting the numbers he has.

Elliott has managed to tot up 12 goal contributions in 23 games, an astonishing achievement, considering his age and how competitive the Championship is these days.

The teenager made a 30 minute cameo in Blackburn’s game against Preston North End, and yet again impressed as fellow Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was forced to watch from the bench.

Take a watch of the video below (via the EFL):