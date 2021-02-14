(Video) Leicester star backs Alisson to bounce back after “tough time”: “He’s a top goalkeeper, I’m sure he’ll be back”

Leicester City star James Maddison has backed Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to return to form after a “tough time” in his last two games, littered with errors.

The Brazilian is obviously one of the finest stoppers in the world, which is recognised by the aforementioned England international, but mistakes against Manchester City and at the King Power Stadium this weekend has cost the Reds big-time.

Maddison explained after the Foxes’ 3-1 win over Liverpool that Alisson is a “top goalkeeper” and he’s “sure he’ll be back”.

We at EOTK absolutely agree, form is temporary and class is permanent – but the sooner the better, James!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

"I didn't know what was going on, Anthony Taylor looked lost as well!" "That's what Jamie Vardy does, he sniffs out opportunities." James Maddison speaks on the VAR confusion surrounding his goal and a fantastic result for Leicester City. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/ltqfOtWik0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021