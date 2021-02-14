(Video) Wenger explains why Liverpool are struggling this season in brilliant clip

Arsene Wenger has explained how the loss of key stars, like Virgil van Dijk, has left Liverpool in a tactical lurch.

The former Arsenal boss highlighted how injuries meant that the Reds have been forced into damaging tactical changes, with skipper Jordan Henderson dropped into the defence.

As many other pundits seem to fail to notice, our burgeoning injury list has had a more than notable impact on our style of play, with Jurgen Klopp unable to utilise the high-line favoured last season, which brought a great deal of success.

Not having Van Dijk available has also meant that the club have lost a key component of their build-up play, with Liverpool unable to call upon the Dutchman’s superb passing range.

