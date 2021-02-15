Broadcaster states Liverpool will make ‘official club announcement’ imminently

A big story is about to break from Liverpool and it isn’t a news leak, it’ll be an official club announcement.

Well, that’s according to broadcaster and former professional footballer Rodney Marsh.

The renowned QPR and Manchester City forward keeps a keen eye on the Premier League from his Florida home and sent some Liverpool fans into a frenzy in the early hours of Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Marsh told his followers he’d heard wind of a ‘big story’ about to break from Liverpool, in for form of an ‘official club announcement’.

Take a look at the tweets below:

>Big story about to break from Liverpool…….more to follow — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) February 15, 2021

>I understand it is not a news leak, it will be a an official club announcement….#Liverpool — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) February 15, 2021

At the time of writing, it’s been almost eight hours since Marsh dropped these messages and there has been radio silence ever since.

A cynic might take a look at the former Man City player’s ‘liked’ tweets and notice a lot of anti-LFC and anti-Klopp sentiments, which could suggest the 71-year-old is just stirring the pot.

Usually we’d suggest supporters take tenuous reports like this with a grain of salt, but this time we’re going to suggest a shovel and to probably ignore Marsh hereon out.