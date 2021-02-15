James Pearce levels rumours Jurgen Klopp has resigned as Liverpool manager: ‘Complete nonsense’

Uber reliable Liverpool FC journalist James Pearce has moved to quash rumours suggesting Jurgen Klopp has walked away from his job as manager.

In the comment section of his latest article for The Athletic. in which he backs new signing Ozan Kabak, the reporter explained he was told it was ‘complete nonsense‘ after chasing up the claim.

And that should be that! For Liverpool fans, it serves as a lesson to ignore what you see online, unless it’s from a reliable source.

It’s unclear where the rumours started that Klopp had resigned from his post, but it seems some messages were bounced around on WhatsApp until it eventually found its way onto Twitter.

Similar to what we see below.

I love when people use screenshots from a message as ‘proof’ of something happening. Just been sent this by a Manc. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8OPUVPYEOC — Mick Moran (@m1cklfc) February 14, 2021

Mick’s response is quite healthy. He finds the message funny and immediately throws doubt all over it, including the additional ridiculous suggestion Alisson and Andy Robertson have scrapped.

To be honest, any indication Klopp may walk before his contract is up is a little disrespectful.

The boss weathered a number of spiky interviews in recent weeks, before reporters were made aware of his mother’s passing.

A poor run of form with Liverpool is hardly going to make the German buckle – let’s remind ourselves of the team he had when he signed up for the Anfield job in 2015!