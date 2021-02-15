Jordan Henderson blasts online stringers “sitting at a keyboard making up rumours”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has reacted to the baseless rumours that Jurgen Klopp had walked away from his post as manager.

In addition to this “news”, it was claimed online that Andy Robertson and Alisson had got into a fight after the loss to Leicester City.

Whispers made their way onto social media last night, although their origin is still unknown, and it wasn’t long before they made their way to the very top.

Speaking in the Reds’ pre-Leipzig press conference, Henderson explained that he enjoyed hearing about the fictitious scrap between Ali and Robbo. But it clearly didn’t go down too well, as the midfielder snarked “someone is sitting at a keyboard making up rumours” when discussing the wild claims.

Take a look at Chris Bascombe’s tweet below, in which you can read Hendo’s full quote:

Jordan Henderson: “Someone is sitting at a keyboard making up rumours. I like the one (fake) about Robbo and Ali having a fight, though!” — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) February 15, 2021

MORE: Jurgen Klopp reveals meetings with Liverpool: “I am absolutely okay”

It’s good the players are able to laugh off these sort of things, and that goes for Klopp too, with the Liverpool manager cracking a joke about him quitting in the same press conference.

One thing is for sure, the person or people who created these false rumours have probably found the last 48 hours very entertaining.