Jurgen Klopp responds to Liverpool resignation rumours: “I don’t need a break!”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved to address the baseless rumours linking him with a premature Anfield exit.

It’s unclear where “news” the boss had resigned from his post started, but it seems some messages were bounced around on WhatsApp until it eventually found its way onto social media.

As is the nature of platforms like Twitter, these rumours snowballed until it made its way into the gossip columns of legitimate news sources.

Speaking in his pre-Leipzig press conference, Klopp took a moment to dash the ridiculous claims, saying he doesn’t need a break but is appreciative of fans’ efforts to show their support for him.

Take a look at the boss’ full quote below, in which he said: “I don’t need a break!“

Klopp on resignation rumours/fan banner "I heard about both. The banner is nice, but I don't need special support at the moment. "Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? Neither/nor. I don't need a break!" — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 15, 2021

MORE: Liverpool one of two Premier League clubs interested in exciting defender – report

To be honest, any indication Klopp may walk before his contract is up is a little disrespectful.

The boss weathered a number of spiky interviews in recent weeks, before reporters were made aware of his mother’s passing.

A poor run of form with Liverpool is hardly going to make the German buckle – let’s remind ourselves of the team he had when he signed up for the Anfield job in 2015!