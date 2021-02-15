Jurgen Klopp reveals meetings with Liverpool: “I am absolutely okay”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he held meetings with the club ahead of training on Monday morning.

Speaking in his pre-Leipzig press conference, as the Reds prepare to take on the Bundesliga side in the Champions League, the boss said he is “absolutely okay” after being asked about potential frustrations.

The club held an “analysis meeting” ahead of training to assess the Premier League champions’ slump in form.

Take a look at the tweet below, for Klopp’s quote in full.

Klopp: "I am absolutely okay. We had an analysis meeting and a training session – both were very positive." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 15, 2021

First and foremost, it’s nice to hear the boss is doing well, given the rough time he’s been having on and off the pitch in recent weeks.

The analysis meeting, while not all that irregular, also shows the coaches are aware of the current issues and are looking for solutions with the players they have at their disposal.

Naby Keita has returned to Liverpool training, but Klopp confirmed later in his press conference the midfielder will not be available for the clash with Leipzig.