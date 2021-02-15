Liverpool-linked Sven Botman already has summer transfer agreed – report

Lille have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Sven Botman – who was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last month – to an unnamed major European club.

That’s according to Canal +, with the French outlet claiming the Ligue 1 side have signed off on a deal worth around £37million. See below:

Canal + claiming that Lille have already agreed to sell Sven Botman to an unnamed major European side in summer for between €40m to €45m. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 14, 2021

There is no indication the unknown club is Liverpool, despite wide coverage of the Reds’ interest in the Dutchman over the last couple of months.

The signings of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies suggest the Premier League champions may have turned their attention elsewhere, assuming they were interested in the first place.

MORE: Mo Salah takes to social media to address Liverpool form in rare message to fans

From relative obscurity to having his social media profiles flooded by Liverpool fans, Botman’s name had become very relevant in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Initially reported by French outlet Foot Mercato, the tenuous link has been shot down by almost every reliable source thus far.

According to the Mirror, the Reds made a last-minute move which would have seen Divock Origi return to his old stomping ground in Lille and Botman sign for Liverpool.

To be fair, given the sheer amount of news on deadline day – it wouldn’t be a big shock if that were actually true!