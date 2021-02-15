Liverpool one of two Premier League clubs interested in exciting defender – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Aston Villa centre-half Ezri Konsa, but will face competition from Premier League rivals Spurs.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 23-year-old ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Jose Mourinho is also said to be as keen as Jurgen Klopp on bolstering his defensive options in the next transfer window, and have earmarked Konsa.

Even though Liverpool completed the signings of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak last month, it’s fair to say the Reds are still in need of options at the back.

The former Preston North End stalwart is yet to prove himself above Championship level having not made his debut, whereas our new No.19 is only signed on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Konsa represents a solid solution for Liverpool, if Davies and Kabak aren’t long-term options for the team, but would come at a premium price given he’s an Aston Villa player.

Transfermarkt value the defender at just over £10million, but it’ll definitely take a bid several times larger than that for the Villains to seriously consider, given their Premier League status looks to be secured for at least another season.