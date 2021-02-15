UEFA ask Liverpool to move Champions League fixture outside the UK – report

UEFA have reportedly asked Liverpool to move their round of 16 Champions League clash with RB Leipzig away from Anfield.

That’s according to German outlet Kicker, who claim European football’s governing body has asked the six-time winners to find a neutral venue outside the UK for the ‘home’ fixture.

ESPN’s Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae highlighted the report in a helpful thread on Twitter.

As stated in the original article, German resident travellers coming from a mutation zone (the UK is mutation zone A1) must quarantine for a fortnight – with no exceptions for professional athletes.

If Leipzig were forced into a two-week isolation, they’d have to postpone domestic fixtures on March 14 and 19 ahead of the international break.

The current COVID-19 regulations in Germany will only run until March 5, but as relayed by Rae, there is expected to be an extension given the pandemic isn’t easing at a quick enough rate.

UEFA want clarity on the situation by March 1 and if Liverpool do indeed rearrange the ‘home’ fixture, Leipzig would be forced to compensate the Premier League champions to the tune of €300,000.