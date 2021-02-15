(Video) Liverpool handed huge boost as Naby Keita resumes training ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool have been given a substantial boost in the form of Naby Keita’s return to training this afternoon.

The midfielder took part in a session in Kirkby for the first time since the second week on January, when he picked up a fresh fitness woe.

Keita’s return comes at a great time for Liverpool, with the Reds set to travel to Budapest to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Whether he makes the match-day squad is another thing entirely, though.

Take a look at the GIF below (footage via LFC TV):

Naby & Momo

The duo is back! <3 pic.twitter.com/Zw5TnI3Dk1 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 15, 2021