Virgil van Dijk makes welcome return to Liverpool training centre as Dubai stay ends

Virgil van Dijk is now back in Merseyside after spending the last couple of months training in Dubai.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Netherlands international has ‘stepped up his recovery’ upon returning to the Reds’ training centre in Kirkby.

Virgil in now in the process of furthering his rehabilitation, with the centre-half given his own unique training programme to follow by Liverpool’s staff to ensure he’s back on the pitch ‘as quickly as possible’.

As they have been since the Merseyside Derby, when van Dijk picked up his horrific injury, the club are reluctant to put a timeline on the defender’s return.

MORE: Liverpool-linked Sven Botman already has summer transfer agreed – report

Virgil has taken to social media a few times in recent months to give fans updates on his situation, with Liverpool supporters particularly invested in the Dutchman’s return.

As reported by the Mirror (as per the Star), medical staff have informed Netherlands boss Frank de Boer that van Dijk can be included in his plans for Euro 2020 later this year.

The ACL injury suffered by the centre-half would usually see a player out for up to nine months – should big Virg be able to make his return even before the end of the season, it would be a huge positive.

From a selfless perspective, though, it would be wise for van Dijk to focus on returning for his national side this summer, as opposed to Liverpool, with the idea of him rushing back not sitting comfortably.