Caleta-Car confirms Liverpool tried to sign him: “It was an honour such a club wanted me”

Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car has revealed Liverpool made an offer for him last month, saying it’s an “honour” to have garnered the Reds’ interest.

Jurgen Klopp was keen on signing a couple of new centre-backs in the most recent transfer window and ended up securing deals for Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

The Turk’s signing went right down to the wire, only being confirmed in the final few hours of deadline day.

Caleta-Car was a reported target for Liverpool in the last week of January, and the Croatia international has now confirmed the rumours were true.

“I received an offer from Liverpool,” the Marseille star is quoted as saying by GOAL. “It was an honour for me to know that such a club wanted me. We decided with the club that I was going to stay.

“Marseille is also a great club and I still have a lot of improving to do here.”

No solid source has claimed it as of yet, but it’s possible the Reds could make a fresh move for Caleta-Car in the summer transfer window.

That would surely hinge on how well Kabak performs over the next few months, though – with the Turkey international signed up on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to buy.