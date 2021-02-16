Gerrard lauds former Liverpool star who devastated him: “I tried to get him to stay”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the latest guest on Robbie Fowler’s podcast and the duo were reminiscing about the former captain’s time at the club made for some good listening.

Back in 2007, Fernando Torres was cutting his teeth in the Premier League at Anfield and our eternal No.8 struck up a handsome partnership with the Spaniard.

El Nino would break Liverpool hearts in 2011 when he signed for rivals Chelsea, but it very quickly appeared his best days were behind him.

Speaking on Fowler’s podcast, Gerrard explained how he tried to convince Torres to stay during training sessions at Melwood and was “gutted” when he left.

“I was really, really gutted [when Torres left]. We were working so hard at this point to try and get as close as we can to close the gap and challenge,” he said.

“Liverpool at the time it always felt like we were taking huge strides and getting close and progressing really well, and then at a really key time for the group, a big player gets taken away and it takes time to recover from that.

“I was getting a lot of goals at that time [with Torres], I was at my peak and felt fantastic. I understand everyone’s situation is different. People have dreams and different paths and they’re not all local lads who love the club.

MORE: Liverpool trying to convince £48m superstar to pick them over Real Madrid – report

“I appreciate and respect all that, but at the same time it still hurts when someone leaves a club.

“I’ve told Fernando that. I tried to get him to stay. I told his agent the same. They were both at Melwood but they made a decision and that decision was out of my hands.”

Torres hit the ground stumbling at Stamford Bridge, going three months without a goal at his new club and finishing his debut season with just the one strike to his name.

The Spaniard would ultimately find success with Chelsea, winning the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and Europa League – with trophies being absent from his time at Liverpool.

Funnily enough, the Reds went on to win their first major honour in seven years just 12 months after Torres’ departure, but we’re sure the World Cup winner won’t be losing sleep over the 2012 English League Cup.