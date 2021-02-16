Hamann slates Keane for ‘bad champions’ rant about Liverpool: “Completely exaggerated”

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has come under scrutiny for some rather ignorant comments he made about Liverpool after the Reds lost to Manchester City at Anfield.

The Irishman went off on a rambling rant after the game ended, calling the reigning Premier League champions fit to burn for struggling to find form in recent weeks, completely underplaying the role Virgil van Dijk plays and the repercussions that’s had throughout the team.

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has now come out in defence of his former side, saying Keane’s punditry is “completely exaggerated” and the form slump can be explained.

“Keane’s criticism is completely exaggerated. The problems can be explained,” the German told Spox (via Sport Witness). “Not only is Van Dijk missing, but Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are also.

“If the entire central defence isn’t there, even Liverpool can’t do anything. Thiago should pull the strings, but he still seems like a foreign body to me.

“Then there is the short break, the hassle of games. Freshness, dominance and impact are missing. In their heyday, the stole the air from opponents to breathe.

“Right now, they have to work very hard for every win, but I’m not really concerned about Liverpool. Klopp has achieved great things. The foundation for lasting success is in place.”

We at EOTK think Hamann has hit the nail on the head with his latest comments, many pundits – Keane very much included – have downplayed the impacts of losing our three senior centre-backs, especially van Dijk.

Let us just remind everyone the signing of the Dutchman took Liverpool from a team finishing comfortably inside the top four to a team that dominated the continent and the world – his absence shouldn’t be treated like he’s just any other squad member; he’s a leader and anchors the entire team, which is now more obvious as he watches from the side-lines.