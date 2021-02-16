(Image) Liverpool v. Leipzig team news confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes big defensive call

The official team news is in, Reds! Liverpool and up against RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight and manager Jurgen Klopp has gone bold with his selections.

Ozan Kabak has been given the nod after a mostly solid debut against Leicester City last week.

Captain Jordan Henderson starts alongside the Turk, with Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones making up the Liverpool midfield.

As expected, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino make up the front line.

Take a look at the image below for the Liverpool team news in full:

The team news is in, Reds! Kabak starts alongside Henderson in defence and Jones gets the nod in midfield. Thoughts? 💭 #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/sdemrBvdwm — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 16, 2021