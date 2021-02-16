(Image) Rb Leipzig ace knew exactly what was about to happen as Mo Salah ran through on goal…

This is one of our favourite images of the night!

Mo Salah gave Liverpool a lead against Rb Leipzig in the Champions League, after a square ball was passed along the defence and the Egyptian got on the end of it.

And it appears that Marcel Sabitzer had a fairly good idea what was going to go down the minute our no.11 got on the ball!

Salah duly slotted past Peter Gulacsi and notched his 24th goal of the season.

He’ll easily get to 30, we imagine – and if he goes truly crazy and Liverpool get to the latter stages of the Champions League – he could even head towards 40 – although we’re probably getting a little ahead of ourselves!

Marcel Sabitzer knew Mohamed Salah wasn't going to miss 🔥 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Uf88kJwXcS — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 16, 2021