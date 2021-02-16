Jurgen Klopp zings Everton in press-conference

Jurgen Klopp says he’s not happy his current Liverpool side are level on points with Everton in the Premier League – although we’re actually three points ahead!

Following last night’s results, we’re down to sixth in the table, having been leapfrogged by Chelsea and West Ham – although we could actually drop to eighth if Everton and Aston Villa win their games in hand…

It’s been a jaw-droppingly poor run, amplified by the defensive collapses that saw us concede seven goals to Manchester City and Leicester City in our past two outings.

Alisson has given our opponents three of those on his own, but odd defending and a complete mental implosion for the whole team definitely helped.

What’s odd is that Liverpool were good for about an hour of each of those games, but were so bad in the final thirty that all our good work was undone.

“A football team is like building a house. If something is not right the wind comes straight through it. But we are Liverpool and nobody is happy with being fourth and level on points with Everton.” the boss told the press, with journalists asking us about our current Premier League record.

We’re not going to win the title, obviously, and would snap your hand off if you offered us fourth place.

It would be great to get a good run in the Champions League, starting tonight with the knockout clash with Rb Leipzig.