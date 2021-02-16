Liverpool open contract talks with goalkeeper as current deal nears end – report

Liverpool have reportedly opened fresh contract talks with Caoimhin Kelleher as the young goalkeeper enters the final 18 months of his deal.

That’s according to the Irish Examiner, who claim Jurgen Klopp wants the 22-year-old to stick around at Anfield on a long-term basis.

Kelleher has had an impressive season, effectively taking the No.2 spot from Adrian with some outstanding performances domestically and in Europe during Alisson’s injury woes.

The Irish Examiner claims the Cork native has only six months left on his deal, but Empire of the Kop understands there is an option to extend the current deal by an additional year.

Yet to make the jump to Ireland’s senior team, Kelleher may very well jump at the chance to sign an extension at Anfield, if the report is to be believed.

Adrian is due to leave Liverpool this summer – his contract ends and there will be a spot on the bench as Alisson’s deputy, despite Loris Karius retuning from loan.

The German sealed a move away to Union Berlin last summer where he has made two appearances thus far. He’s expected to leave post-haste upon his return.