Liverpool trying to convince £48m superstar to pick them over Real Madrid – report

David Alaba is reportedly set to agree to sign for Real Madrid, but Liverpool are said to be keen on trying to convince the Bayern Munich star to opt for Anfield over the Bernabeu.

That’s according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Spaniards have the edge – but both the Reds and Premier League rivals Chelsea haven’t given up.

Alaba, who Transfermarkt value at £48million, has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool over the last couple of months, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to add a new defender to his ranks.

Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak were ultimately signed in the 11th hour of the winter transfer window, but with the latter brought in on a loan deal there could be room for a new defensive player by the end of the season.

Last month, GOAL’s Romeo Agresti revealed the Reds had offered a contract worth €10.3mllion to Alaba – which is claimed to be £1.7m per annum shy of what he wants.

Real Madrid are seen as the 28-year-old’s favoured club of choice, but Jurgen Klopp and Thiago Alcantara could try to convince the Austria international to opt for Anfield instead.

The resourceful defender-turned-midfielder can play in various positions and could offer the Reds depth at centre-half, left-back and central midfield, the latter of which could be extra valuable considering a lack of news on Gini Wijnaldum’s contract situation.