Mo Salah overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo milestone with latest Liverpool goal

Mohamed Salah scored his 118th goal for Liverpool against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night, which is a truly staggering number.

The Egyptian has been with the Reds for three-and-a-half years, but has found an especially focused eye for goal this season, scoring 25 times in all competitions thus far.

His latest strike for Liverpool has taken Salah over the threshold of Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally from six years at Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah has now scored as many goals for Liverpool (118) in 3.5 seasons as Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United in 6 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OC8tmrtaXt — Mo (@SalaHolic_11) February 16, 2021

It’s obviously an incredible feat, but also worth noting the Portugal international’s age at the time, and that he played in a different role for United than Salah does at Liverpool.

That being said, it’s wonderful our No.11 has been able to keep up his ridiculous goal-scoring level to bag 118 in under four years at the club.

Salah has smashed it at Anfield – and he continues to put in top-drawer performances; he could pack up his bags tonight and leave as one of our all-time greats.

Thankfully, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon!