Rio Ferdinand drops clanger in BT Studio post-Liverpool match, leaving Owen and Lineker laughing

Liverpool won 2-0 tonight against Rb Leipzig, which will make us heavy favourites to progress to the quarterfinals next month.

In the BT Sports studio after the game, Rio Ferdinand praised Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – claiming we did especially well to get a win in Romania!

Liverpool were playing in Budapest, of course, which the last time we checked, is in Hungary…

Gary Lineker tried to tease him about it, but it took a while for Rio to clock his error.

Liverpool have done well to get the win in Romania, according to Rio Ferdinand. In fairness, he was only 400 miles away from getting the country right. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 16, 2021

It was brilliant to see the Reds ruthless in front of goal when it mattered, tonight.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah scored mirror image goals with their favoured feet, to cap an overall impressive outing.

Thiago ran the show in the first-half and Curtis Jones was a pleasure. Trent Alexander-Arnold bombed up and down the right all evening and Alisson made a huge save – vital given his recent errors.

Now, onto the Merseyside Derby!