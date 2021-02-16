(Video) Carragher names LFC’s five best Premier League signings – three current stars make the cut

LFC legend Jamie Carragher has selected what he believes are the five best signings made by the Reds in the Premier League era.

As explained in the MNF video below, the players picked were selected because of their value, not necessarily because of how large their impact was/is.

Carra’s long-time LFC partner Sami Hyypia tops the list, with current stars Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson also getting a shout.

Luis Suarez rounds the lists off, as Carragher explains…

