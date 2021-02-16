(Video) Classy Guardiola pays tribute to Klopp: “He always wants to produce joy”

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is one of the finest managers in world football – there is no doubt about that – and he’s always been vocal in his admiration of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The two are seen as the Premier League’s biggest modern rivals, with their history rooted in the Bundesliga.

Speaking ahead of City’s clash with Everton tomorrow, Guardiola paid tribute to Klopp, who is going through a rough time on and off the pitch right now.

In the world of football, his Liverpool side is experiencing a form slump – but Pep insists all the German “always wants to produce joy” and has bad times as well as good times.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily / Sky Sports):

