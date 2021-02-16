(Video) Defender could make Liverpool debut tonight after being spotted in training

Liverpool defender Ben Davies could make his debut for the Reds tonight in the Champions League after taking part in first team training ahead of the clash with RB Leipzig.

The former Preston North End centre-half has travelled to Budapest, along with fellow winter signing Ozan Kabak, as Jurgen Klopp looks to get a result against the Bundesliga outfit.

Davies hasn’t taken part in every training session since arriving at Anfield, but his inclusion in the travelling squad for the Champions League fixture suggests he could play a part.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV), in which the defender can be seen training with his new team-mates: