(Video) Jurgen Klopp rejects reporter’s claim Liverpool are “mentality giants” again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was visibly in a much better mood after the Reds’ 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

But the boss was hesitant in his post-match celebrations, rejected BT Sports’ Des Kelly’s suggestion his team are “mentality giants” again after just one win.

It’s probably for the best we don’t get a little carried away, to be honest, as Liverpool are set to take on bitter rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

"It was the game we wanted, it was the game we needed." "A lot of people were waiting for us to slip again. Tonight the boys didn't." A great night for Jürgen Klopp after a tough few weeks! 🙌 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/8d70YP7krq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2021