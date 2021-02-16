(Video) Jurgen Klopp rejects reporter’s claim Liverpool are “mentality giants” again

Posted by
(Video) Jurgen Klopp rejects reporter’s claim Liverpool are “mentality giants” again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was visibly in a much better mood after the Reds’ 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

But the boss was hesitant in his post-match celebrations, rejected BT Sports’ Des Kelly’s suggestion his team are “mentality giants” again after just one win.

It’s probably for the best we don’t get a little carried away, to be honest, as Liverpool are set to take on bitter rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top