(Video) Look how close Liverpool were to going 1-0 up v Rb Leipzig… But VAR deems ball out of play after short check

Liverpool thought they’d opened the scoring tonight in the first-half, only for the linesman to deem the ball already out of play before Sadio Mane hooked it onto Roberto Firmino’s head for an open goal.

The no.10 had done excellently to battle for it and was inches away from assisting a legal effort.

In fact, some on Twitter are a little perplexed the check didn’t take longer – as within seconds – the ball was deemed to have gone over the line and play continued…

If you watch the end of this video, you’ll see Mane’s hook – and the more you see it – the closer it looks to NOT being entirely out of play…

What do you reckon?