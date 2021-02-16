(Video) Mo Salah pounces on loose ball to score ice-cool finish v Rb Leipzig

Mo Salah is on 24 goals for the season, thanks to his opener tonight v Rb Leipzig.

The Egyptian King picked up a sloppy pass across the defence, ran into the box and slotted beautifully past Peter Gulacsi.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been struggling to finish their chances in 2021, but Salah has been lethal over the past few weeks, in when others haven’t.

This goal is even more important as well because it’s an away goal, even though the game is being played in Budapest…

Where would we be this term without our mind-boggling no.11, eh?

Pictures courtesy of BT FOOTBALL: