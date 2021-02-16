(Video) Robertson almost scores Goal of the Season from 50-yards; keeper hurts himself trying to save it

Of all the players to score a wonder-goal this evening, Andy Robertson would have been quite far down our list of the most likely!

But the Scot almost gave us a 1-0 lead in Budapest against Rb Leipzig with an audacious effort.

Former Liverpool keeper Peter Gulacis had sprinted out of his net to stop Sadio Mane getting a one-on-one chance, but in doing so, found himself outside of the area.

As a result, Robbo tried to curl one into the top corner, and was about eight inches away from absolute perfection!

While running back to stop the effort, Gulacsi ended up in his net, where he stayed for two minutes afterwards.

Unlucky, Robbo!

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport: