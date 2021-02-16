(Video) Shaqiri presents Tsimikas with Player of the Year awards at Liverpool training centre

Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas has been named the Greek league’s player of the year and has been presented with a couple of awards by team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri.

The full-back was naturally selected for the league’s best XI for 2019/20 after a stunning season with Olympiacos.

Tsimikas has got off to a stuttering start with Liverpool thus far, suffering a few fitness setbacks, but he’s looked solid enough in the glimpses we’ve seen.

Shaqiri was beaming with pride as he presented his team-mates with his awards at the Reds’ training centre, check out the video below (via LFC TV):

A special surprise for Kostas as Shaqiri presents him with his awards 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9TyKfJeW9s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2021